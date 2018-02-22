Music on Main: Singer-songwriter duo Mid-October
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Was it October 14th or 15th? Jon Parrish and Therese Brown can't remember. But that's when their relationship, both romantic and musical, first found its feet.
The duo, which call themselves Mid-October, performed their original song, "Forever Ours," in the lobby of the News-Gazette's downtown office.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
