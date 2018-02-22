Office Hours with Aldo: Nadya Mason
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 7:00am | Niko Dugan, Online Editor,
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors continues with the physics department's Nadya Mason, director of the new Materials Research Science and Engineering Center. She works out of the bowels of the Sietz Materials Research Lab, situated just east of Goodwin Avenue between the Engineering Science Building and Loomis Lab in Urbana.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
