Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, February 25, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Getting Personal: Deane Geiken
| Subscribe

Getting Personal: Deane Geiken

Sun, 02/25/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

Hear from Deane Geiken, the director of the Parkland College radio station and self-proclaimed geek.

Videographer/Producer: 
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments