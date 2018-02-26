Crime Stoppers: Fraudulent Checks

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking help regarding a case of deceptive practices stemming from the depost of $4,500 in fraudulent checks.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette