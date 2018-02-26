Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, February 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

VIDEO: Scenes from first day of UI GEO's strike
| Subscribe

VIDEO: Scenes from first day of UI GEO's strike

Mon, 02/26/2018 - 4:34pm | Anthony Zilis

Striking members of the University of Illinois Graduate Employees Organization picketed buildings on the Quad and held a rally that drew a large crowd at midday Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Foellinger Auditorium.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (3):News, Local, State

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments