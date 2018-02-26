VIDEO: Scenes from first day of UI GEO's strike
Mon, 02/26/2018 - 4:34pm | Anthony Zilis
Striking members of the University of Illinois Graduate Employees Organization picketed buildings on the Quad and held a rally that drew a large crowd at midday Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Foellinger Auditorium.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Comments
