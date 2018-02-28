VIDEO: Class 4A Danville Regional Boys' Basketball Semifinal Highlights
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 3:15pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from Tuesday's Class 4A Danville Regional boys' basketball semifinal between Danville and Centennial, with postgame comments from Vikings coach Ted Houpt.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
