Game of the Week: Monticello-SJ-O boys' basketball sectional semi
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:08pm | Anthony Zilis
St. Joseph-Ogden took an early lead in Wednesday's Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semi-final, but Monticello prevailed with a 47-39 win over their conference rivals behind a big performance from Benton Singleton. Check out the highlights here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.