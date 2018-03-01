Office Hours with Aldo: Antoinette Burton

Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors continues with the history department's Antoinette Burton, director of the Illinois Program for Research in the Humanities. In her capacity as director, she has an office in the program's space in the Levis Faculty Center, situated on the east side of Gregory Street across from Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, next to the Admissions and Records Building in Urbana.

Videographer/Producer: Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette