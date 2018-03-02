Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 3, 2018 83 Today's Paper

VIDEO: Take a tour of campus on Unofficial
| Subscribe

VIDEO: Take a tour of campus on Unofficial

Fri, 03/02/2018 - 5:33pm | Anthony Zilis

From fire trucks to parties, The News-Gazette takes you inside Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at Illinois.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments