VIDEO: Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional Final Highlights
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 1:23pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from the Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional boys' basketball final beteween the host school and Urbana, with postgame reaction from Bulldogs senior Cory Noe and coach Chad Benedict.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
