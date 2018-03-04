Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wired In: Indu Rupassara
Wired In: Indu Rupassara

Sun, 03/04/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Indu Rupassara, CEO of FruitVaccine Inc., talks about the startup company and it's work at the University of Illinois Research Park.

Stephen Haas
