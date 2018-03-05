Those Who Served: Tom Yancey
Mon, 03/05/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl
Hear from 95-year-old Tom Yancey of Savoy who served as the lead bombardier on a B-24 during World War 2.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
