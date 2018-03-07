Local music legends take the stage for Coaches vs. Cancer
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 8:00am | Anthony Zilis
Seven well-known local singers took the stage at the City Center at Fat City on Tuesday for an even tabbed "Lady Legends." Check out the music and the story behind the event, which benefited Coaches vs. Cancer, in the video below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
