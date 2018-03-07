VIDEO: Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Sectional Semifinal Highlights, Part I
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 4:39pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from Tuesday's Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Sectional semifinal game between Champaign Central and Springfield Lanphier on March 6, 2018, with postgame reaction from Tim and Jeff Finke.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
