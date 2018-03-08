Music on Main: Singer Ed Bridges and guitarist Ryan Neaveill
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Singer Ed Bridges and his voice coach, Ryan Neaveill, playing guitar for this performance, team up to perform 'On Broadway' and 'Summertime' in the lobby of The News-Gazette in downtown Champaign. Read their story here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
