Office Hours with Aldo: Manny Rodriguez
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with Parkland College chemistry Professor Manny Rodriguez, who works out of Room L136 in the northeastern L wing of the college's main campus off Bradley Avenue in west Champaign.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
