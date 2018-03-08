What's Cool on Campus? Business School Signing Day w/ Illini AD Josh Whitman
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 8:08pm | Anthony Zilis
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took pictures with sophomores at Illinois' Gies Business School as they declared their majors on the college's "Signing Day," which took a page from college football and basketball's high-profile events.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.