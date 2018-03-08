Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

What's Cool on Campus? Business School Signing Day w/ Illini AD Josh Whitman
What's Cool on Campus? Business School Signing Day w/ Illini AD Josh Whitman

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 8:08pm | Anthony Zilis

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took pictures with sophomores at Illinois' Gies Business School as they declared their majors on the college's "Signing Day," which took a page from college football and basketball's high-profile events.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
