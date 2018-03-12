Crime Stoppers: Champaign shooting

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a shooting that took place at Red Fox convenience store, 2000 N. Market St., C, on Thursday, March 8.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette