Crime Stoppers: Champaign shooting
Crime Stoppers: Champaign shooting

Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:52am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a shooting that took place at Red Fox convenience store, 2000 N. Market St., C, on Thursday, March 8.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
