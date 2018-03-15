Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 15, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Music on Main: Guitar-flute duo plays 'Wider Shade of Pale'
| Subscribe

Music on Main: Guitar-flute duo plays 'Wider Shade of Pale'

Thu, 03/15/2018 - 8:56am | Anthony Zilis

John McMahon and Genevieve Kirk offer their unique take on a classic.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments