VIDEO: Oakwood At Mahomet-Seymour Baseball Highlights
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 3:37pm | Colin Likas
Mahomet-Seymour defeated Oakwood 6-0 on Wednesday, March 14, in a season-opening baseball game. Highlights from the result, including postgame comments from Bulldog players Brooks Coetzee and Tanner Kirts and coach Nic DiFilippo.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
