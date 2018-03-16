VIDEO: Fisher at Urbana Softball Highlights
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Highlights from Fisher visiting Urbana for a softball matchup on Thursday, March 15, with postgame reaction from Bunnies senior Ciara Jackson and coach Ken Ingold.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
