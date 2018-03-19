Those Who Served: Jim Morris
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl
Hear from Jim Morris, who in 1999 retired from police work and joined the United Nations Civilian Police force and was sent to Kosovo in the Balkans as part of the U.N. peacekeeping force in the former Yugoslavia.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
