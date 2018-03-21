VIDEO: Grand Rapids vs. DACC, NJCAA D-II Tournament Opener
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Highlights from an NJCAA Division II men's basketball national tournament opener between Grand Rapids (Mich.) and Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 20, at Danville's Mary Miller Gymnasium, with postgame comments from player Jamil Wilson and coach DaJuan Gouard.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.