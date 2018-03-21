VIDEO: Montrez Vonner's mother pleads for info about son's killer
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 4:56pm | Anthony Zilis
Montrez Vonner's mother and Champaign police pleaded with witnesses to provide information regarding Vonner's murder in the early hours of Sunday, March 11. Thus far, few have come forward.
