VIDEO: Montrez Vonner's mother pleads for info about son's killer

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 4:56pm | Anthony Zilis

Montrez Vonner's mother and Champaign police pleaded with witnesses to provide information regarding Vonner's murder in the early hours of Sunday, March 11. Thus far, few have come forward.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
