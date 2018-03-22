Office Hours with Aldo: Sudarshan Krishnan
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 5:58am | The News-Gazette
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with University of Illinois Assistant Professor Sudarshan Krishnan, who teaches in the School of Architecture. He sat down for a chat in his office in Room M226 of Temple Hoyne Buell Hall on the west side of the South Quad in Urbana.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
3/15/2018
-
-
-
2/22/2018
-
2/15/2018
-
-
2/1/2018
-
1/25/2018
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.