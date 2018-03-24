VIDEO: IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden Softball Highlights
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:25pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from a softball game between Chillicothe IVC and St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday, March 23, at Randy Wolken Field, with postgame reaction from Wolken and SJ-O sophomore Hannah Dukeman.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
