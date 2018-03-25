VIDEO: 2017 News-Gazette Farm Leader of the Year
Sun, 03/25/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Take a tour of 2017 Farm Leader of the Year Jon Schroeder's farm and hear from colleagues, including 2015 Farm Leader of the Year Chris Hausman, about his impact and knowledge.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
