Crime Stoppers: Construction site robbery

Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance with regards to a burglary from multiple storage units at a construction site at 3301 Fields South Drive in Champaign. The crime took place between March 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and March 18, 2018 at 3:15 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette