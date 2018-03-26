Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Those Who Served: Royal Mortenson
Those Who Served: Royal Mortenson

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

Hear from Colonel Royal Mortenson talk about leading troops into Baghdad during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003. Mortenson served for nearly 30 years in the United States Marine Corps.

