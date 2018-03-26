Underground Illinois: Take a tour of the ACES tunnel system
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Take a tour of the tunnels that go between four buildings in the College of ACES, which are open to students and faculty.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
