VIDEO: Aerial footage of snow-dusted Champaign
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 5:31pm | Anthony Zilis
After a late-March downpour of snow, Champaign was left with a dusting of white before it all melted away on Monday. Check out our aerial video from Dodd's Park to see what will likely be the area's last snow of the season.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
