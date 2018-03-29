Office Hours with Aldo: Mark Steinberg
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:13am | atoledo
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with University of Illinois Professor Mark Steinberg, who teaches in the Department of History. He sat down for a chat in his office in Room 425 of Gregory Hall to talk about his love of the UI, revolution and his favorite office toys.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
