Thursday, March 29, 2018 83 Today's Paper

VIDEO: Monticello-Champaign Central Baseball Highlights
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 1:46pm | Colin Likas

Highlights from a baseball game between Champaign Central and Monticello on Wednesday, March 28, with postgame reaction from Central player Caleb Pyrz, Maroons coach John Staab and Monticello leader Chris Jones.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
