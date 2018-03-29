VIDEO: Monticello-Champaign Central Baseball Highlights
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 1:46pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from a baseball game between Champaign Central and Monticello on Wednesday, March 28, with postgame reaction from Central player Caleb Pyrz, Maroons coach John Staab and Monticello leader Chris Jones.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
