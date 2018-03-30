Chicago South: All-out anthem at UI Ice Arena
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:36pm | Robin Scholz
Noted Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the The 4th annual Gottheil Cup, a charity hockey tournament among UI frats at the UI Ice Arena on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
