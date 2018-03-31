VIDEO: Fisher "At" Tuscola Softball Highlights
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 2:49pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from a softball game between Fisher and Tuscola on Friday, March 30, at Fisher, featuring postgame reaction from both coaches. Tuscola played as the host team because the contest had to be moved due to poor field conditions.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
