Crime Stoppers: Urbana construction robbery
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 3:37pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for help tracking down those responsible for stealing $6500 worth of equipment, including several gas-powered saws and blowers, from a construction site at 3615 N. Countryview Rd. in Urbana.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
