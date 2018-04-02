Crime Stoppers: Urbana construction robbery

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for help tracking down those responsible for stealing $6500 worth of equipment, including several gas-powered saws and blowers, from a construction site at 3615 N. Countryview Rd. in Urbana.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette