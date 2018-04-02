Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, April 2, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Crime Stoppers: Urbana construction robbery
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Urbana construction robbery

Mon, 04/02/2018 - 3:37pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for help tracking down those responsible for stealing $6500 worth of equipment, including several gas-powered saws and blowers, from a construction site at 3615 N. Countryview Rd. in Urbana.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local