Crime Stoppers: Kohl's Shoplifting
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:49am | Anthony Zilis

Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shoplifting that took place at the Kohl's located at 109 Convenience Center Road in Champaign.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
