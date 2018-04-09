Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, April 9, 2018
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

The Cubs got back above .500 this weekend but the snow cooled things off Monday in Chicago, delaying the home opener. But that didn't stop J.J. Lockwood and his buddies from Vermilion County from enjoying the day around Wrigley Field.

