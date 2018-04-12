Office Hours with Aldo: Irfan Ahmad
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 7:00am | atoledo
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with Irfan Ahmad, associate director of interdisciplinary initiatives at the University of Illinois College of Engineering. He sat down for a chat in his office in the Micro and Nanotechnology Laboratory on the Bardeen Quad.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
