Friday, April 13, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Friday on the Farm with Larry Dallas
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman chats with an area farmer. This week he caught up with Douglas County Farm Bureau President Larry Dallas, who talked about when planting will begin, cover crops and how the potential Chinese soybean tariffs could affect farmers. 

Ben Zigterman
