Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, April 16, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Colin's Best Of The Bunch: April 16, 2018
| Subscribe

Colin's Best Of The Bunch: April 16, 2018

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 9:32pm | Colin Likas

Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his latest Best of the Bunch, which includes shoutouts to athletes from Hoopeston Area, LeRoy, Salt Fork, Tuscola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Villa Grove, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Urbana.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...