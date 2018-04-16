Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crime Stoppers: Walmart robbery
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:37am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance finding a man who threatened a Walmart security guard after he was stopped for concealing merchandise under his clothing. The alleged crime took place at the Walmart at at 2610 N. Prospect Ave. in Champaign April 6, 2018 at approximately 4:28 p.m.

