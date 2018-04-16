Crime Stoppers: Walmart robbery
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 11:37am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance finding a man who threatened a Walmart security guard after he was stopped for concealing merchandise under his clothing. The alleged crime took place at the Walmart at at 2610 N. Prospect Ave. in Champaign April 6, 2018 at approximately 4:28 p.m.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
