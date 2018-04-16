Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, April 16, 2018

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

The weather is cold and so are the Cubs. But our J.J. Lockwood says Saturday's big come-from-behind win — and this week's big series against the rival Cardinals, starting today — should help heat up the North Siders.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Sections (2):News, Local