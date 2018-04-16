VIDEO: Uni High's Summitt named to All-State Academic team

Uni High's Arielle Summitt, the two-time reigning Class 1A 800 meter state champion, was named to the All-State Academic Team. Before she was honored at Tuesday's banquet in Bloomington, the two-time News-Gazette Cross Country Runner of the Year and 2017 Track Athlete of the Year gave her thoughts on the award and looked back at her proudest academic and athletic achievements thus far.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette