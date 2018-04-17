Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Music on Main: Singer-songwriter Jon Lecouris performs some originals
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Jon Lecouris sang two original songs as he strummed his guitar in the News-Gazette's lobby. Lecouris will perform Thursday at the C-U Bands and Fans Original Artists Night at Boomerang's in Urbana. Interested in playing our lobby? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
