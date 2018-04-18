Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ebertfest: 'The Fugitive' and 'Belle' directors on 'Penny'
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 5:55pm | Anthony Zilis

'The Fugitive' director and University of Illinois graduate Andy Davis joined Brian Barnhart on 'Penny For Your Thoughts' on Wednesday morning ahead of his movie's 7 p.m. screening at Ebertfest. 'Belle' director Amma Asante also joined, as did Festival Director Nate Kohn.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
