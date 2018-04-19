Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Office Hours with Aldo - Jesse Ribot
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:00am | atoledo

Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with Jesse Ribot, professor of Geography and Geographic Information Science, at his office in the Natural History Building. He caught up with Ribot to talk about the Guggenheim Fellowship and his work in Africa. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
