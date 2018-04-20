Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Jared Aden
Fri, 04/20/2018

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with an area farmer. This week he caught up with Jared Aden, of St. Joseph, who recently won the national title in the Precision Agriculture Specialist competition in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
