Friday on the Farm with Jared Aden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with an area farmer. This week he caught up with Jared Aden, of St. Joseph, who recently won the national title in the Precision Agriculture Specialist competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
4/20/2018
-
4/13/2018
-
-
-
12/15/2017
-
12/8/2017
-
12/1/2017
-
11/17/2017
-
11/10/2017
-
11/3/2017
-
10/27/2017
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.