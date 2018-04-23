Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, April 23, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Urbana police seeking missing man last seen at Carle

Cubbie Conversation, April 23, 2018
| Subscribe

Cubbie Conversation, April 23, 2018

Mon, 04/23/2018 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow

Bad news, Cardinals fans. 'You're not going to face Cincinnati once a week all season.' That's the word from J.J. Lockwood, who promises the Cubs are about catch fire. 'We're fine,' he says. 'I love where we are.'

 

 

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...