What's Cool on Campus? Charlie Young and Illinois baseball analytics
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis

Charlie Young is no typical college sophomore.

The Illinois computer science and astronomy major, who will embark on his second analytics internship with an MLB team this summer, is working with graduate student Kameron Wells and professor emeritus Alan Nathan to try to revolutionize the way the Illini baseball team captures and analyzes data.

